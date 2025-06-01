Home / World News / 1 dead, 11 others injured in North Carolina overnight shooting

1 dead, 11 others injured in North Carolina overnight shooting

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Hickory, a city in Catawba County

The Sheriff's Department has not released the victims' names or ages, but Major Aaron Turk said at a press conference the street is usually quiet. Representative image. Image: Bloomberg
AP Hickory (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
One person is dead and at least 11 others were injured in a mass shooting during a party at a western North Carolina residence, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

One victim is in critical condition and ten others are in serious condition at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating. 

ALSO READ: Mass shooting in South Carolina injures 11; no information on suspect

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting. No arrests have been made and the number of shots fired is not yet known.

The Sheriff's Department has not released the victims' names or ages, but Major Aaron Turk said at a press conference the street is usually quiet. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :United StatesMass shooting

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

