2 dead, 550 held after PSG's Champions League win leads to chaos in France

Celebrations in French capital take a chaotic turn after PSG secures a 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final

PSG fans cause chaos in Paris after Champions League win
In Paris, 491 people were arrested as thousands of fans flooded the Champs-Élysées and surrounding areas. (Photo: X/@LBleuBlancRouge)
Rishabh Sharma
Jun 01 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Two people died and more than 550 were arrested across France as celebrations marking Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League victory descended into widespread unrest on Saturday night, French media reported.
 
PSG secured a record-breaking 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final at Munich’s Allianz Arena, lifting Europe’s top club trophy for the first time in its history. But what began as jubilant street celebrations quickly spiralled into violence, particularly in the French capital.
 
In Paris, 491 people were arrested as thousands of fans flooded the Champs-Élysées and surrounding areas, reported France 24. Police clashed with groups throwing fireworks and other projectiles, eventually deploying water cannons to disperse crowds attempting to reach the Arc de Triomphe. 
 
The police described many of those detained as "troublemakers" in possession of illegal fireworks or involved in public disorder. Scuffles also broke out near PSG’s home ground, the Parc des Princes, where around 48,000 supporters had watched the match on giant screens.
 

Fatal incidents during celebrations

 
Authorities confirmed two deaths linked to the night’s events. In Paris, a man riding a scooter died after being hit by a car in the city’s 15th arrondissement, just a few kilometres from the main fan gatherings.
 
Meanwhile, in the southwestern town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a gathering celebrating the win. Prosecutors said the attack occurred shortly after the match, though it was not immediately clear if it was directly linked to the football celebrations. The perpetrator remains at large. 
In a separate incident in Grenoble, a car struck a group of celebrating fans, injuring four people from the same family, two of them seriously. The driver, who turned himself in, was arrested. Investigators believe the act was unintentional and confirmed the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
 

Stadium Scene Marred by Pitch Invasion Attempt

 
Back in Munich, celebrations were briefly disrupted when thousands of PSG fans attempted to rush the pitch following the final whistle. Police had pre-positioned themselves in front of the PSG supporters’ section but struggled to hold back the crowd as they surged forward after the trophy presentation. 
 
Players had already retreated to the dressing room, cutting short initial celebrations. Order was later restored, and the team returned to the field to celebrate with the trophy.

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

