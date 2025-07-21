Home / World News / 1 killed as Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka

1 killed as Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka

The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area in the afternoon

jets, F-7 BGI aircraft, bangladesh aircraft
The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force | Image: Wikimedia Commons
AP Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka's northern Uttara area on Monday afternoon, according to the military and a fire official. Children were present at the Milestone School and College at the time of the crash.

The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area in the afternoon.

The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khan stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.  

Rescue teams have reached the site, and relief operations are currently underway. Visuals from the crash site show the extent of the damage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia launches airstrike on Kyiv hours before talks on support for Ukraine

Syrian govt evacuates Bedouin families from Sweida to end weeklong clashes

Japanese PM to stay on to tackle inflation, tariffs despite election loss

Trump slams another WSJ report, denies being warned against firing Powell

Gaza's children have missed two years of school, truce won't undo damage

Topics :Bangladeshair crashplane crash

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story