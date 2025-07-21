Russia launches airstrike on Kyiv hours before talks on support for Ukraine

Russia unleashed one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months, only hours before the UK and Germany are to chair a meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump's plans for Nato allies to provide Ukraine with weapons.

The attack killed two people and wounded 15, including a 12-year-old, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The drone and missile assault on Kyiv overnight into Monday underscored the urgency of Ukraine's need for further Western military aid, especially in air defence, a week after Trump said deliveries would arrive in Ukraine within days.

The virtual meeting will be led by British Defense Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius. Healey said US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Nato leader Mark Rutte, as well as Nato's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Alexus Grynkewich, will attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Moscow has intensified its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate as Russian drone production expands. In an shift of tone toward Russia, the US president last week gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face tougher sanctions. At Monday's meeting, British defence chief John Healey was expected to urge Ukraine's Western partners to launch a coincidental 50-day drive to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to fight Russia's bigger army and force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, the UK government said in a statement.

Trump's arms plan, announced a week ago, involves European nations sending American weapons to Ukraine via Nato either from existing stockpiles or buying and donating new ones. The US president indicated discussions were partly focused on advanced Patriot air defence systems and said a week ago that deliveries would begin within days. But last week various senior officials suggested no transfers had yet taken place. Nato's Grynkewich told The Associated Press on Thursday that preparations are underway for weapons transfers to Ukraine while US Ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker said he couldn't give a time frame. Germany has said it offered to finance two new Patriot systems for Ukraine and raised the possibility of supplying systems it already owns and having them replaced by the US.

But delivery could take time, Merz suggested because they have to be transported, they have to be set up; that is not a question of hours, it is a question of days, perhaps weeks". Other Patriot systems could come thanks to Switzerland, whose defence ministry said Thursday it was informed by the US Defence Department that it will reprioritise the delivery" of five previously ordered systems to support Ukraine. While Ukraine waits for Patriots, a senior Nato official said the alliance is still coordinating the delivery of other military aid such as ammunition and artillery rounds which includes aid from the US that was briefly paused. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Zelenskyy said Saturday that his officials have proposed a new round of peace talks this week. Russian state media on Sunday reported that no date has yet been set for the negotiations, but said that Istanbul would likely remain the host city. The Kremlin spokesman said Sunday that Russia is open to peace with Ukraine, but achieving its goals remains a priority. The overnight Russian barrage of Kyiv began shortly after midnight and continued until around 6 am. Residents of the capital were kept awake by machine gun fire, buzzing drone engines, and multiple loud explosions.