10 terrorists gunned down by soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber: Official

At least 10 terrorists were killed during an operation by the Pakistani soldiers in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The intelligence-based operations were conducted by the Pakistani soldiers after receiving information on the movement of the militants in the province's Tank district.

"The security forces on Monday shot dead ten terrorists during an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the restive district bordering Afghanistan," ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistani Army, said.

During the operations, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists which resulted in the death of ten terrorists.

The slain terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion & killing of innocent civilians.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation, the statement said.