11 dead, 14 missing after heavy rainfall hits China's Liaoning province

Torrential rains have left at least 11 people dead and 14 others missing in the city of Huludao, northeast China's Liaoning province which left a trail of destruction causing heavy damage to the roads and bridges amounting to $1.44 billion, official media reported on Saturday. The latest round of heavy rainfall caused severe damage in Huludao, particularly in the city's Jianchang County and Suizhong County, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Roads, power lines, communication networks, houses and crops were badly affected. Currently, roads and communication networks are gradually being restored in affected areas and efforts are being made to search for the missing persons.

According to preliminary figures, 188,757 people in Huludao have been affected, with losses amounting to 10.3 billion yuan (about $1.44 billion).

Additionally, nine national and provincial major roads and 210 rural roads have been affected to varying degrees, with 187 bridges damaged, local officials said.

China's National Commission for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief on Wednesday activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency response following rain-triggered floods in northeast China's Liaoning province.

More From This Section

In recent days, parts of Liaoning province were hit by torrential rains, causing power, communication, and transportation disruptions.

In response, officials used satellite monitoring and deployed drones to ensure communication support.

Around 500 people from the China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team as well as 150 specialised rescue personnel and 50 units of equipment have been sent to the affected areas.

China is still in its main flood season with scattered heavy rainfall hitting both the northern and southern regions. Local governments are urged to remain vigilant and to strengthen monitoring and early-warning, the report said.