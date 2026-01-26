11 killed, 12 injured as gunmen open fire at soccer field in central Mexico

Gunmen opened fire at a soccer field in central Mexico on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 12, authorities said.

Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto said in a statement posted to social platforms that the gunmen arrived at the end of a soccer match.

Ten people at the scene and one died later at a hospital. The mayor said a woman and a minor were among the wounded.

Prieto said the attack was part of a "crime wave" in the city and appealed to President Claudia Sheinbaum for help to control the violence.

The Guanajuato state prosecutor's office said it was investigating and coordinating with federal authorities to reinforce security in the area.