Trump mixes Easter greetings with political attack, criticises Biden

US President Donald Trump sparked a fresh controversy on Easter Sunday, mixing holiday greetings with a fiery political tirade.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump criticised former President Joe Biden, left-wing figures, judges, and law enforcement officials, accusing them of enabling crime and weakening the nation's security.

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well-known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country," Trump wrote. "Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!"

ALSO READ: Trump draft order proposes radical reshaping of US State Department

He slammed Biden, calling him "sleepy Joe," and accused him of deliberately allowing criminals to flood into the US through what he described as a disastrous immigration policy.

"Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America," Trump claimed.

Also Read

"He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -- But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!"

In a follow-up post, the US President struck a more traditional note, stating: "Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!"

Earlier, during an Easter prayer service, Trump had said, "There is so much to celebrate this Easter; I hope this will be one of the greatest Easters ever because we have something going that I don't think this country has seen in a hundred years."

"With God's help, we can overcome any challenge, triumph over every evil, and restore the spirit of faith in the United States for generations to come. We have a very simple slogan- Make America Great Again, and that's exactly what we are doing," he said.