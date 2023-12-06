Home / World News / 12 people arrested for sending Nepalese nationals to join Russian army

12 people arrested for sending Nepalese nationals to join Russian army

After six Nepalese lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war, Nepal Police have taken precautionary measures against possible incidents of human trafficking, the report said

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Kathmandu

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
A gang of 12 people, allegedly involved in illegally sending Nepalese nationals to Russia for recruitment in the Russian Army, has been arrested, police said here on Wednesday.

The gang used to charge Rs 700,000 to Rs 1,100,000 per person for arranging visit visas and other documents to get them recruited in the Russian Army, the District Police Circle, Kathmandu said.

After six Nepalese lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war, Nepal Police have taken precautionary measures against possible incidents of human trafficking, sources said.

The youths have either been sent to Russia via Dubai or through land route via India, to their destination. It is illegal to send labourers on a visit visa to a foreign country. It is also illegal to send Nepalese nationals for recruitment in foreign army except in case of those joining British Gorkha and Indian Gorkha regiments under special agreement.

After six Nepalese were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Nepal government has requested Moscow not to recruit Nepalese citizens in its army forces, the sources said.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

