Home / World News / 15 people, mostly seniors, killed in highway crash in Canada, says official

15 people, mostly seniors, killed in highway crash in Canada, says official

A bus carrying mostly seniors collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the province of Manitoba, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more, Canadian police said

AP Toronto
15 people, mostly seniors, killed in highway crash in Canada, says official

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 4:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A bus carrying mostly seniors collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the province of Manitoba on Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more, Canadian police said.

Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people and authorities are deploying all their resources in the province to the scene. Ten people were taken to hospitals.

TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van or bus smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road. The pavement was littered with debris broken glass, a large bumper and what looked like a walking aid. Seven blue and yellow tarps were stretched out.

Ambulance helicopters have been dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and Regina.

The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling but Canadians are here for you.

Carberry is 170 kilometers (105 miles) west of Manitoba's capital of Winnipeg.

The crash brought back memories of the 2018 bus crash in the neighboring province of Saskatchewan that killed 16 people from the Humboldt Broncos minor league hockey team.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Raj govt approves road safety task force, targets 50% accident reduction

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Fossil fuels 'incompatible with human survival,' says UN chief Guterres

US federal govt agencies targeted in major global cyberattack: Report

Senator says sexually assaulted by 'powerful men' in Aus Parliament

China snips key lending rate as economy tumbles; retail sales jump

AI may add $4.4 trillion annually to global economy, says McKinsey

Topics :CanadaAccidentroad accidentDeath toll

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story