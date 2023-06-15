Senator says sexually assaulted by 'powerful men' in Aus Parliament

Van denied the allegations, which were made under parliamentary privilege, under which no one can be sued for defamation over anything said in the Senate. But he has yet to respond to the statement that followed from former Liberal Party Senator Amanda Stoker that said Van had apologised for “squeezing my bottom twice” at Parliament House.

Australia’s main Opposition party expelled a senator on Thursday after a female senator accused him of sexual assault and a former senator said he squeezed her buttocks, in the latest evidence of a toxic culture in Parliament House that is hostile to women. Opposition leader Peter Dutton said he expelled Senator David Van from the conservative Liberal Party following allegations made in Parliament on Wednesday night by independent Senator Lidia Thorpe. Van remains a senator, but no longer represents the Liberal Party.