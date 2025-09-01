2 killed, 7 children injured in ATV accident at Alabama off-road park

Two adults were killed and seven children injured in an accident at an all-terrain vehicle park in Alabama, authorities said.

An ATV carrying nine people collided with another vehicle Saturday, overturned and struck a tree at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont, Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency Director Shawn Rogers said in a statement.

The male driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Four medical helicopters transported an adult female and three children to trauma centers in Birmingham. The woman later died from her injuries, the statement said.

Ambulances took the other four children to a hospital in Rome, Georgia.

The children injured ranged in age from 1 to 12 years old. Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald said in a text to The Associated Press Sunday that the man who died was the father of all seven children and that the woman was the mother of three of the children. No identities have been released pending family notifications, the statement said. A news conference was planned later Sunday. The accident site was in a remote location inside the park and difficult to access, officials said. Staff at the ATV park, located about 121 kilometers northeast of Birmingham, had to escort medical personnel to the scene.