2 people killed, dozens wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russian drones hit a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment blocks and other buildings in Kharkiv late Saturday, killing two people and wounding 30 others, Ukrainian officials said.

Regional Gov Oleh Syniehubov said that a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed in the attack on Ukraine's second-largest city.

Ukraine's General Staff denounced the deliberate, targeted shelling of the military hospital. Among the casualties were servicemen who were undergoing treatment, it said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired 111 exploding drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks overnight into Sunday. It said 65 of them were intercepted and another 35 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Russia's Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said its air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian drones.

According to Ukrainian government and military analysts, Russian forces are preparing to launch a fresh military offensive in the coming weeks to maximize pressure on Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin's negotiating position in ceasefire talks.