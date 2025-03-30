Home / World News / Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid-ul-Fitr with dwindling food, no end to war

Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid-ul-Fitr with dwindling food, no end to war

Many held prayers outside demolished mosques on the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan

Israel's bombardment and ground operations have destroyed vast areas of Gaza. (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had little to celebrate on Sunday as they began marking a normally festive Muslim holiday with rapidly dwindling food supplies and no end in sight to the Israel-Hamas war.

Many held prayers outside demolished mosques on the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. It's supposed to be a joyous occasion, when families gather for feasts and purchase new clothes for children but most of Gaza's 2 million Palestinians are just trying to survive.

It's the Eid of Sadness, Adel al-Shaer said after attending outdoor prayers in the central town of Deir al-Balah. We lost our loved ones, our children, our lives, and our futures. We lost our students, our schools, and our institutions. We lost everything. 

Twenty members of his extended family have been killed in Israeli strikes, including four young nephews just a few days ago, he said as he broke into tears.

Israel ended the ceasefire with Hamas and resumed the war earlier this month when the militant group refused to accept changes to the agreement reached in January. Israeli strikes have killed hundreds of Palestinians, and Israel has allowed no food, fuel or humanitarian aid to enter for four weeks.

"There is killing, displacement, hunger, and a siege," said Saed al-Kourd, another worshipper. We go out to perform God's rituals in order to make the children happy, but as for the joy of Eid? There is no Eid.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. Hamas is still holding 59 captives 24 of whom are believed to be alive after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other agreements.

Israel's offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Israel's bombardment and ground operations have destroyed vast areas of Gaza and at their height displaced around 90% of the population.

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

