'Prevent world from returning to law of jungle': Xi warns against bullying

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday cautioned global leaders against aligning with the United States in efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains, according to a report by The New York Times.

In his opening speech on the final day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, Xi said, “Apec economies should oppose protectionism, resist unilateral bullying, and prevent the world from returning to the law of the jungle.”

The Chinese president called for stronger industrial supply chains, subtly criticising Western attempts to move production away from China. He added that China would “join hands, not let go,” and focus on “extending chains, not breaking them.”

Xi’s remarks came as China remained the only superpower present at the summit after US President Donald Trump left South Korea a day earlier. Gaps in China’s call for unity While Xi called for greater unity, Beijing’s recent actions have undercut its message. Earlier this month, China proposed broad new export controls on rare earth metals, a move that could give it substantial leverage over countries dependent on these materials. Although Beijing claimed the measures were a response to US trade restrictions, the proposal raised concerns among nations reliant on China for rare earth supplies. China accounts for about 90 per cent of the world’s rare earth production, essential for semiconductors, batteries, and aircraft manufacturing.