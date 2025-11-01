Home / World News / 'Prevent world from returning to law of jungle': Xi warns against bullying

'Prevent world from returning to law of jungle': Xi warns against bullying

Xi's remarks came as he was the only superpower left at the summit after US President Donald Trump departed from South Korea a day earlier

During their in-person meeting, Donald Trump (left) called Xi Jinping 'a great leader' but a tough negotiator.' (Photo:PTI)
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday cautioned global leaders against aligning with the United States in efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains, according to a report by The New York Times.
 
In his opening speech on the final day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, Xi said, “Apec economies should oppose protectionism, resist unilateral bullying, and prevent the world from returning to the law of the jungle.”
 
The Chinese president called for stronger industrial supply chains, subtly criticising Western attempts to move production away from China. He added that China would “join hands, not let go,” and focus on “extending chains, not breaking them.”
 
Xi’s remarks came as China remained the only superpower present at the summit after US President Donald Trump left South Korea a day earlier.

Gaps in China’s call for unity

While Xi called for greater unity, Beijing’s recent actions have undercut its message. Earlier this month, China proposed broad new export controls on rare earth metals, a move that could give it substantial leverage over countries dependent on these materials.
 
Although Beijing claimed the measures were a response to US trade restrictions, the proposal raised concerns among nations reliant on China for rare earth supplies. China accounts for about 90 per cent of the world’s rare earth production, essential for semiconductors, batteries, and aircraft manufacturing.

Trump calls Xi a 'great leader' after tariff rollback

Xi’s comments followed a meeting with US President Donald Trump, which appeared to signal a slight thaw in bilateral tensions. After the meeting, the US reduced tariffs on Chinese goods from 57 per cent to 47 per cent, while Xi agreed to curb the export of chemicals used to make fentanyl, a synthetic opioid driving a major public health crisis in the US.
 
Both leaders were seen engaging in candid discussion, with Trump calling Xi “a great leader” but “a tough negotiator.”
 
The meeting suggested improving ties between Washington and Beijing, which had recently soured following reports that China could expand export curbs on key materials like rare earth minerals. The escalation had prompted Trump to threaten additional tariffs of up to 100 per cent, starting November 1.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

