Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 25 feared dead in Bangkok as school bus catches fire; rescue efforts on

25 feared dead in Bangkok as school bus catches fire; rescue efforts on

Footage shared on social media captured the horrifying moment the bus was completely engulfed in flames

Thailand
Thailand | Credit: X@justinbroadcast
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A devastating fire broke out on a bus carrying students and their teachers in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday, with fears that 25 passengers have tragically lost their lives, according to a report by Associated Press.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bus was transporting 44 passengers, including students from primary and secondary schools, from Uthai Thani province to Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces for a school excursion. Thai Transport Minister, Suriya Jungrungruengkit, confirmed the details during a visit to the scene.

 

 

 

More From This Section

China, US to hold talks in near future on economic, trade issues: Reports

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah leader, destroys depot near Beirut airport

US East Coast port strike likely as union, management trade wage offers

Google hesitated on his chatbot, now spends $2.7 bn to rehire AI pioneer

Japan's Shigeru Ishiba confirmed as prime minister, set to unveil cabinet

Footage shared on social media captured the horrifying moment the bus was completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle as it remained stationary by the roadside. Hours later, authorities reported that several bodies were still inside the burnt-out bus.

 

Unconfirmed fatalities, ongoing investigation

 

While the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that 25 people are feared dead, based on the number of survivors. The bus driver reportedly survived but has since fled the scene and remains unaccounted for.

 

Rescue workers indicated that the fire likely started following a tyre explosion, which caused the vehicle to scrape against a road barrier, igniting the blaze. The incident occurred around midday in Pathum Thani province, a northern suburb of Bangkok, as the bus was en route to Nonthaburi.

 

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences via social media platform X, promising that the government would cover medical costs and offer compensation to the victims' families.

 

 

 

Rescue group Hongsakul Khlong Luang 21 reported finding at least 10 bodies while confirming that 19 passengers survived.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WATCH: Mob tries to set school bus with students onboard on fire in Bihar

Rahee Infratech files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 420 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty rangebound in lacklustre trade; IT, Auto gain, Oil drags

WTC 2023-25 points table: India, NZ, SL rankings; top batters & bowlers

Bidding for Pakistan's national airline delayed to Oct 31: Officials

Topics :School bus attackfire safetyThailandSchoolsPrime Minister's officers

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story