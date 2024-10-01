25 feared dead in Bangkok as school bus catches fire; rescue efforts on

A devastating fire broke out on a bus carrying students and their teachers in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday, with fears that 25 passengers have tragically lost their lives, according to a report by Associated Press.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bus was transporting 44 passengers, including students from primary and secondary schools, from Uthai Thani province to Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces for a school excursion. Thai Transport Minister, Suriya Jungrungruengkit, confirmed the details during a visit to the scene.
More From This Section
Footage shared on social media captured the horrifying moment the bus was completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle as it remained stationary by the roadside. Hours later, authorities reported that several bodies were still inside the burnt-out bus.
Unconfirmed fatalities, ongoing investigation
While the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that 25 people are feared dead, based on the number of survivors. The bus driver reportedly survived but has since fled the scene and remains unaccounted for.
Rescue workers indicated that the fire likely started following a tyre explosion, which caused the vehicle to scrape against a road barrier, igniting the blaze. The incident occurred around midday in Pathum Thani province, a northern suburb of Bangkok, as the bus was en route to Nonthaburi.
In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences via social media platform X, promising that the government would cover medical costs and offer compensation to the victims' families.
Rescue group Hongsakul Khlong Luang 21 reported finding at least 10 bodies while confirming that 19 passengers survived.