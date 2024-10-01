25 feared dead in Bangkok as school bus catches fire; rescue efforts on

Unconfirmed fatalities, ongoing investigation

While the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that 25 people are feared dead, based on the number of survivors. The bus driver reportedly survived but has since fled the scene and remains unaccounted for.

Rescue workers indicated that the fire likely started following a tyre explosion, which caused the vehicle to scrape against a road barrier, igniting the blaze. The incident occurred around midday in Pathum Thani province, a northern suburb of Bangkok, as the bus was en route to Nonthaburi.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences via social media platform X, promising that the government would cover medical costs and offer compensation to the victims' families.

Rescue group Hongsakul Khlong Luang 21 reported finding at least 10 bodies while confirming that 19 passengers survived.