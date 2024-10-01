China, US to hold talks in near future on economic, trade issues: Reports

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his US counterpart will hold a call in the near future on trade and economic ties, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.



They will exchange views on bilateral economic and trade relations and key issues of mutual concern, including restrictions on electric vehicles (EVs), Xinhua reported.



During a two-day working group meeting in Beijing last month with a US delegation, Chinese officials expressed "grave" concerns about additional US tariffs, investment restrictions, and Russia-related sanctions.



A new round of US tariffs on $18 billion of Chinese goods including EVs, EV batteries and solar panels took effect in late September, with lithium-ion batteries bearing the brunt of the levies by value. The US imports nearly zero Chinese EVs.

