Home / World News / 3 fishermen injured by Chinese coast guard's water cannons: Philippines

3 fishermen injured by Chinese coast guard's water cannons: Philippines

Chinese coast guard personnel aboard smaller rubber boats later deliberately cut the anchor lines of several of the Philippine boats on Friday afternoon off Sabina Shoal, Philippine coast guard said

China-Philippines, China Philippines flag
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are also involved in the territorial disputes, long considered an Asian flashpoint | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Manila
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Chinese coast guard ships used powerful water cannons and blocking manoeuvres against 20 Philippine fishing boats off a disputed South China Sea shoal, injuring three Filipinos and damaging two of their boats in a life-threatening assault, the Philippine coast guard said on Saturday.

Chinese coast guard personnel aboard smaller rubber boats later deliberately cut the anchor lines of several of the Philippine boats on Friday afternoon off Sabina Shoal, endangering the vessels and their crews amid strong currents and high waves, the coast guard said.

Chinese officials did not immediately comment on the latest reported flare-up of the long-unresolved territorial disputes in the South China Sea, but they have vowed to defend their claimed territories at all costs.

The South China Sea, a key global trade route, is claimed virtually in its entirety by China despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that declared Beijing's expansive claim invalid based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. China dismissed the ruling as a sham and continues to defy it.

Two Philippine coast guard ships were deployed to help the Filipinos off Sabina but faced dangerous blocking manoeuvres by the Chinese coast guard. One of the Chinese ships approached as close as 35 yards (105 feet) to one of the Philippine ships at nighttime, Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said in an online news briefing.

"The Chinese coast guard is now targeting ordinary fishermen, ordinary civilians, and they are endangering the lives of the Filipino fishermen," Tarriela said.

Despite these unprofessional and unlawful interferences, the Philippine coast guard successfully reached the fishermen this morning and provided immediate medical attention to the injured along with essential supplies, the Philippine coast guard said Saturday, suggesting tensions had eased.

The Philippine coast guard called on the Chinese coast guard "to adhere to internationally recognised standards of conduct, prioritising the preservation of life at sea over pretensions of law enforcement that jeopardise the lives of innocent fishermen.

The United States has no claims in the South China Sea, but it has repeatedly warned that it is obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, including coast guard personnel, ships and aircraft, come under an armed attack, including in the disputed waters.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are also involved in the territorial disputes, long considered an Asian flashpoint.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Drone strikes kill two in Russia's Saratov region, power cuts hit Ukraine

Massive fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Dhaka market, 42 rescued

Historic rains and flooding trigger dramatic rescues in Washington state

SpaceX prepares for IPO, insider share sale sets $800 billion valuation

Behind Nobel Laureate Maria Machado's daring escape from Venezuela to Oslo

Topics :South China SeaPhilippinesChina

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story