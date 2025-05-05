Home / World News / 3 killed, 9 missing as small boat capsizes off San Diego: Coast Guard

3 killed, 9 missing as small boat capsizes off San Diego: Coast Guard

Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers

The Coast Guard said on X that it was searching for nine missing people in the water about 24 km north of downtown San Diego. | Representational
Three people were killed, four injured and nine others are missing after a small boat overturned early Monday in the ocean off San Diego, sheriff's officials said.

Agencies including the US Coast Guard responded around 6:30 am following reports of a capsized panga-style boat near Torrey Pines State Beach, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The Coast Guard said on X that it was searching for nine missing people in the water about 24 km north of downtown San Diego.

Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers.

