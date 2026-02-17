Home / World News / 3 killed, including suspect, in shooting during Rhode Island hockey game

3 killed, including suspect, in shooting during Rhode Island hockey game



Police and emergency vehicles are seen outside the Dennis M Lynch Arena after a shooting in Rhode Island, US | Image: Reuters
AP Rhode Island (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 8:06 AM IST
Three people, including the suspect, were fatally shot during a Rhode Island youth hockey game Monday, authorities said.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that three other victims are hospitalized in critical condition.

"It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute," she said. Goncalves did not provide details about the suspect or the ages of those who were killed, though she said it appeared that both victims were adults.

Authorities were continuing to try to piece together what happened and speak with witnesses, she said.

The shooting happened at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence.

Outside the arena, tearful families and high school hockey players still in uniform could be seen hugging before they boarded a bus to leave the area. Roads surrounding the arena were shut down as a heavy police presence remained and helicopters flew overhead.

Pawtucket is nestled just north of Providence and right under the Massachusetts state border. A town of just under 80,000, Pawtucket had up until recently been known as the home to Hasbro's headquarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

