Decision on sale of weapons to Taiwan to be made soon, says Trump

By Skylar Woodhouse

President Donald Trump said that he’s discussing future weapons sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping and teased that he would soon make a decision about future defense support for the self-governing island.

“I’m talking to him about it. We had a good conversation, and we’ll make a determination pretty soon,” Trump told reporters Monday evening aboard Air Force One.

China has ramped up political and military pressure on Taiwan in recent years in a bid to reinforce its view that the island is part of its territory. The US’s military support for Taiwan has become one of the key points of contention between Washington and Beijing before the countries’ leaders are slated to meet in April in China.