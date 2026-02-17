Home / World News / Decision on sale of weapons to Taiwan to be made soon, says Trump

Decision on sale of weapons to Taiwan to be made soon, says Trump

The US's military support for Taiwan has become one of the key points of contention between Washington and Beijing before the countries' leaders are slated to meet in April in China

A Taiwanese Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies during a military exercise in Taiwan on Jan. 28
US is preparing a new round of arms sales to Taiwan, which has unsettled Chinese officials | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 7:32 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Skylar Woodhouse
  President Donald Trump said that he’s discussing future weapons sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping and teased that he would soon make a decision about future defense support for the self-governing island. 
“I’m talking to him about it. We had a good conversation, and we’ll make a determination pretty soon,” Trump told reporters Monday evening aboard Air Force One.
 
The US’s military support for Taiwan has become one of the key points of contention between Washington and Beijing before the countries’ leaders are slated to meet in April in China.  
China has ramped up political and military pressure on Taiwan in recent years in a bid to reinforce its view that the island is part of its territory. 
 
The two leaders spoke earlier this month in a conversation that Trump heralded as “excellent.” But a Chinese account of the call said that the US must “handle the issue of arms sales to Taiwan with prudence,” unusually specific and direct language for Xi, who normally sticks to broad statements on Taiwan.
 
The Financial Times reported earlier this month that the US is preparing a new round of arms sales to Taiwan, which has unsettled Chinese officials. The purchase would be in addition to an $11 billion deal announced in December.
 
The US and Taiwan finalised a trade agreement last week, further linking the two economies. That deal cuts tariff rates, boosts market access for American products in Asia and channels billions of dollars into US energy and technology projects. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, who starred in The Godfather, dies at 95

Tarique Rahman to take oath as the new PM of Bangladesh on Tuesday

US unveils $38 billion plan to overhaul detention system to jail migrants

Hollywood rattled as ByteDance's AI tool sparks job, copyright fears

Iran meets UN nuclear watchdog in Geneva ahead of second round of US talks

Topics :Donald TrumpTaiwanChinaUS China

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story