300,000 join pro-Palestinian rally in London, counter-protesters arrested

A massive pro-Palestinian rally drew some 300,000 attendees to London on Saturday after police arrested several counter-protesters for trying to approach the marchers, CNN reported.

Protesters chanted "free, free Palestine" and "ceasefire now" on Hyde Park Corner in downtown London, amid a noticeable police presence.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!", went up another chant in the massive crowd of protesters, according to CNN.

A representative for the London Metropolitan Police told CNN that the protest, which took place on Armistice Day--Veterans Day in the US--was expected to draw 300,000 spectators.

82 counter-protesters were arrested, according to police, "to prevent a breach of the peace."

As the event was getting underway, they claimed to have "faced aggression from counter-protesters," who invaded the area "in significant numbers," CNN reported.

A demonstrator, supporting Palestine, expressed her shock at the 'hypocrisy' of people who back Ukraine but not Palestine to CNN.

"Some politicians may be on our side, but they are too afraid to speak out," the demonstrator added.

Weighing in on the violence at pro-Palestinian rallies on Armistice Day in the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday said all criminality must be met with the full and swift force of the law.

Calling the incident "unacceptable", Sunak condemned the violence saying the fear and intimidation the Jewish community felt over the weekend was deplorable.

"I condemn the violent, wholly unacceptable scenes we have seen today from the EDL and associated groups and Hamas sympathisers attending the National March for Palestine. The despicable actions of a minority of people undermine those who have chosen to express their views peacefully," stated an official release from 10 Downing Street, quoting the PM.

He added that "remembrance weekend" is a time for the community to remember those who fought for the nation.

The statement quoted Sunak as saying further, "It is a time for us to come together as a nation and remember those who fought and died for our freedoms. What we have seen today does not defend the honour of our Armed Forces but utterly disrespects them.