300 Pakistanis dead as boat capsizes in Greece: Here's what happened

Nine people who are suspected of smuggling people are scheduled to appear before a Greek court on charges of running the fishing trawler which sank in the Mediterranean sea, in one of the deadliest shipping disasters in Europe in recent years.
The overcrowded boat had set sail from Tobruk in Libya towards Italy, and about 78 dead and 104 survivors were brought ashore after it sank about 80 km off the Greek town of Pylos, according to Greek authorities. Those on the trawler were mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt and Pakistan.
According to the testimonies of survivors of the boat sinking, Pakistanis were forced to stay below deck, while other nationalities were allowed to stay on the top deck, where they had a much better chance of surviving a capsize.
Survivors of the boat sinking told The Observer that women and children were effectively confined to the hold of the vessel, ostensibly for their "protection." Pakistani nationals who were kept below deck, were also subjected to maltreatment by crew members when they tried to escape or went in search of fresh water, they added.
No women or children are thought to have survived the sinking, while reports from Pakistan on Saturday indicate hundreds of its citizens may have died when the trawler capsized. According to local media, at least 298 Pakistanis died, 135 from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said only 12 of the 78 survivors were from Pakistan. The conditions on the boat were so dire that six people had already died due to a lack of fresh water before it sank, media reports said. Sharif announced that Monday will be a day of mourning in the country, with the national flag flying at half-mast.
On Sunday, police in PoK said they had arrested 10 people allegedly involved in sending youngsters to Libya for their journey to Europe. They are presently under investigation for their involvement in people smuggling, Chaudhary Shaukat, a local official, told AFP.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered law enforcement agencies to immediately crack down on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying those found guilty will be severely punished, after it emerged that several Pakistanis were among those onboard the trawler.
Greek authorities say that the boat's occupants did not initially request assistance, but some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have said that they received a number of distress calls.
The cause of the vessel's capsizing is still unknown. There are concerns that it may have overturned after a rope was attached by the coastguard, but this has been denied by Greek officials. The coastguard initially said that it had kept a "discreet distance" from the boat, but on Friday a government spokesman confirmed that a rope had been thrown to "stabilize" the boat.
In Greece, inconsistencies in the information officials have so far released have led to anger. The Greek coastguard, responsible for overseeing the inquiry into the sinking of the boat, has been unable to provide any video footage to support its version of events.