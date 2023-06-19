Around 73% consumers trust content created by AI: Capgemini study



Consumers that use generative AI frequently are most satisfied with chatbots, gaming, and search use cases. However, generative AI platforms are also being used for personal, day-to-day activities. Around 73 per cent of consumers globally said they trust content created by generative artificial intelligence (AI) while the majority (51 per cent) of them were aware of the latest trends in AI and had explored the tools. This was found during a new study titled “Why consumers love generative AI” by Capgemini Research Institute.



Globally, 67 per cent of consumers indicated they could benefit from receiving medical diagnoses and advice from generative AI. And, 63 per cent indicated that they are excited by the prospect of generative AI aiding with more accurate and efficient drug discovery. Over half of the respondents (53 per cent) trust generative AI to assist with financial planning.



Despite the potential for cyberattacks and deepfakes, consumer awareness of the risks is low, according to the report. As a result, almost half (49 per cent) of the consumers remain unconcerned by the prospect of generative AI being used to create fake news stories. And, just 34 per cent of the respondents are concerned about phishing attacks. Additionally, two-thirds (66 per cent) of consumers would be willing to seek advice from generative AI for personal relationships or life and career plans. Baby Boomers (those above 60) would be the most likely (70 per cent) age group to use it for this purpose.



“The awareness of generative AI among consumers globally is remarkable, and the rate of adoption has been massive. Yet, the understanding of how this technology works and the associated risks is still very low,” said Niraj Parihar, chief executive officer of the Insights and Data Global Business Line and member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini. Capgemini is working with clients on AI and generative AI to respond to their specific business needs, particularly in the areas of life sciences, consumer products, retail and financial services. Consumer awareness aro­und the ethical concerns of ge­nerative AI is also low, as just 33 per cent are worried about copyright issues. And, even fewer (27 per cent) are worried about the use of generative AI algorithms to copy rivals’ product designs or formulas.



Research firm Forrester predicts use cases will continue to proliferate, limited only by attackers’ creativity. Experts warn that using generative AI ChatGPT and the large language models supporting them, cyber attackers can scale attacks at higher levels of speed and complexity than ever before.