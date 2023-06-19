Asteroid as big as a blue whale to fly past Earth today, says NASA



According to Nasa’s asteroid tracker, the asteroid is named 2016 LK49, and it will reportedly zoom past Earth at a speed of 19.4 kilometers per second. An asteroid, approximately 21 meter in diameter, is heading towards Earth on Monday. The size of the asteroid has been compared to that of an airplane by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), a blue whale bythe Jerusalem Post.



2016 LK49 belongs to a group of asteroids called Apollos, named after the asteroid 1862 Apollo. These asteroids are called ‘near Earth asteroids’ because they can come close to our planet and also have orbits around the Sun that are larger than Earth's orbit. The shape of their orbits is similar to an elongated circle known as an ‘ellipse.’ The asteroid will come within a distance of 364,150 kilometers, which is closer to Earth than the Moon, stated the report by News Nine.



Every 200 years or so, an asteroid similar to this one actually enters Earth's atmosphere. However, these asteroids usually break apart in the air due to the friction caused by the atmosphere, called an ‘airburst.’ In these cases, the asteroid never reaches the ground or even leaves an impact crater. Instead, it explodes at an altitude of about 11 kilometers, releasing energy equivalent to two million tonnes of trinitrotoluene (TNT). According to the same report, this asteroid had made a close approach to Earth once before in December 2020, and the next one, following today, is expected in December 2027.