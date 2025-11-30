Home / World News / 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal province, no damage reported

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal province, no damage reported

The epicentre of the quake that struck at 12:09 pm (local time) was Saipal mountain in Bajhang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC)

Earthquake, Afghanistan Earthquake
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Nepal's Bajhang district of Sudur Paschim province was hit by a 4.4. magnitude earthquake on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake that struck at 12:09 pm (local time) was Saipal mountain in Bajhang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

The tremors were also felt by people living in the neighbouring districts, including Bajura, in the westernmost province, NEMRC said.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes, and experiences multiple quakes in any given year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :earthquakesNepalKathmandu

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

