Home / World News / Opec+ set to hold oil output policy amid fears of a looming supply glut

Opec+ set to hold oil output policy amid fears of a looming supply glut

The meeting of OPEC+, which pumps half of the world's oil, comes during a fresh U.S. effort to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, which could add to oil supply if sanctions on Russia are eased

opec
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

OPEC+ will likely leave oil output levels unchanged at its meetings on Sunday, four OPEC+ sources said as the group slows down its push to regain market share amid fears of a looming supply glut. 
The meeting of OPEC+, which pumps half of the world's oil, comes during a fresh U.S. effort to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, which could add to oil supply if sanctions on Russia are eased. 
If the peace deal fails, Russia could see its supply curbed further by sanctions. OPEC+ groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia. 
Brent crude closed on Friday near $63 a barrel, down 15% this year. 
OPEC+ has paused oil output hikes for the first quarter of 2026 after releasing some 2.9 million barrels per day into the market since April 2025. 
The group still has about 3.24 million bpd of output cuts in place, representing around 3% of global demand, and the Sunday meeting is unlikely to alter those, sources said this week. 
The group will instead focus on debating how to assess members' maximum production capacity to be used for setting output quotas from 2027 and beyond, sources said. 
OPEC+ has been discussing the issue for years and it has proved difficult because some members such as the United Arab Emirates have increased capacity and want higher quotas. 
Other members such as African countries have seen declines in production capacity but are resisting quota cuts. Angola quit the group in 2024 over a disagreement about its production quotas. 
The meetings are scheduled to begin at 1300 GMT.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

7 explosions occur in Balochistan in 24 hours, no casualties reported

Rubio, Witkoff to meet Ukrainian negotiators as Trump pushes to broker deal

Kyrgyzstan holds snap parliamentary election as opposition faces crackdown

S Korean e-commerce firm Coupang says 33.7 mn customer accounts breached

Thousands in Philippines protest corruption, demand return of stolen funds

Topics :OPEC outputOPECOpec oilOpec and US

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story