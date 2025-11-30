7 explosions occur in Balochistan in 24 hours, no casualties reported

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

At least seven explosions have occurred in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province in the last 24 hours without any casualties being reported while two security guards of a construction company were injured.

Suspected insurgents carried out the attacks in Balochistan capital Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali.

On Saturday, insurgents hurled hand grenades at a police checkpoint in Quetta, following which an IED explosive was detonated near an Anti-Terrorism Department vehicle. Three other explosions were carried out later in the evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Khan said that the blast was carried out near Lohr Karez, on the outskirts of Quetta, blowing up the main line connecting Quetta with other parts of the country.

Fear and panic spread in the capital due to the incident, however, no casualties were reported. SSP Khan said miscreants planted IED devices on the railway track and blew them when a train was scheduled to reach Quetta station. The blast caused damage to the track, leading to the suspension of railway traffic. A patrolling police vehicle also came under attack in Dera Murad Jamali, with attackers hurling hand grenades. SSP Khan said armed men had also attacked a construction company site on Quetta's Sariab road with hand grenades, which damaged machinery and injured two security guards. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incidents on Saturday, but insurgents resumed their activities on Sunday morning.