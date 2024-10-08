Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 43 Palestinians illegally residing in Israel's Jaffa area arrested

43 Palestinians illegally residing in Israel's Jaffa area arrested

Police said that at this stage the investigation into employers of Palestinians who had no permits for working or being in Israel continues, possible criminal charges against them is being examined

Israel vs Palestine, Israel, Palestine
Israel vs Palestine (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 8:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

43 illegal residents from the Palestinian areas were arrested in Jaffa when police officers carried out what was described a "proactive and focused activity" in the Jaffa area due to concerns about employing or lodging illegal aliens.

Two of the illegal residents were arrested while traveling in a car.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In addition, the police located 41 illegal aliens in two apartments on a street in the Jaffa area.

The police said that at this stage the investigation into the employers of the Palestinians who had no permits for working or being in Israel continues, and possible criminal charges against them is being examined.

The police stressed that contractors and citizens who employ and offer accommodations to residents of the Palestinian areas without a residence or work permit endanger themselves and the public.

Five towns near Lebanese border declared closed military areas

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) declared the areas of Rosh Hankara, Shlomi, Kibbutz Hanita, Kibbutz Adamit and Arab al-Aramshe - all located near the border with Lebanon - to be closed military areas starting today at 10 PM Monday night.

More From This Section

US' top officials Blinken, Austin mourn Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas

3 startups look to raise $400 mn as US biotech IPOs gain traction

Life returns to normal in Pak's capital, Imran Khan's party ends protest

US antitrust case accusing Amazon of stifling competition to move forward

Following internal complaints in administration, Starmer replaces top aide

The decision to do so was made after the IDF held an assessment of the security situation in the north of the country in light of the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The IDF clarifies that entering these areas is strictly prohibited.



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israeli residents remember victims of Hamas October 7 attack on anniversary

Gaza war anniversary: All the key players in the Israel-Palestine conflict

Democratic's VP nominee Walz supports Israel's right to defend itself

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Israel's economy weathers war, rising borrowing costs strain finances

Topics :Israel-Iran ConflictIsrael-PalestineGaza conflict

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story