43 Palestinians illegally residing in Israel's Jaffa area arrested

43 illegal residents from the Palestinian areas were arrested in Jaffa when police officers carried out what was described a "proactive and focused activity" in the Jaffa area due to concerns about employing or lodging illegal aliens. Two of the illegal residents were arrested while traveling in a car. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In addition, the police located 41 illegal aliens in two apartments on a street in the Jaffa area. The police said that at this stage the investigation into the employers of the Palestinians who had no permits for working or being in Israel continues, and possible criminal charges against them is being examined.

The police stressed that contractors and citizens who employ and offer accommodations to residents of the Palestinian areas without a residence or work permit endanger themselves and the public.



Five towns near Lebanese border declared closed military areas

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) declared the areas of Rosh Hankara, Shlomi, Kibbutz Hanita, Kibbutz Adamit and Arab al-Aramshe - all located near the border with Lebanon - to be closed military areas starting today at 10 PM Monday night.

The decision to do so was made after the IDF held an assessment of the security situation in the north of the country in light of the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The IDF clarifies that entering these areas is strictly prohibited.