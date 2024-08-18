Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 44 officers killed in violence during quota protests: Bangladesh police

44 officers killed in violence during quota protests: Bangladesh police

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs

Protest, Bangladesh Protest
Apart from this, two policemen died while undergoing treatment on August 20, one on August 21 and one on August 14. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 44 policemen were killed in the violence that hit Bangladesh during the massive quota reform protests that led to prime minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the police said on Sunday.

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The media wing of the police headquarters said that 44 police personnel were killed in the conflict, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The reported deaths of the police officers took place between July 20 and August 14, it said.

The report said that 25 police personnel were killed on the day Hasina fled to India -- the highest number of policemen deaths recorded during the conflicts -- while 15 others died the previous day on August 4.

Apart from this, two policemen died while undergoing treatment on August 20, one on August 21 and one on August 14.

More From This Section

Israel strikes Gaza as Blinken heads to region to close ceasefire deal

Israeli GDP grows at 1.2% in April-June period as Gaza war rages on

Bangladesh deposed PM Hasina, 33 others sued in 2013 'mass murder' case

Educational institutions in Bangladesh reopen after a month of shutdown

Earth ends 13-month streak of record heat: Here's what to expect next

The highest toll was recorded in the constable-rank police personnel -- 21.

Apart from this, the list of killed persons includes 11 sub-inspectors, wight assistant sub-inspectors, three inspectors and one Naik, the report said.

Over 230 people were killed in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students first started in mid-July.

An interim government was formed and 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed as its Chief Adviser.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand Police has finished 95% of Naxalism problem in state: DGP Gupta

Doctor murder: Junior doctors' strike continues, give deadline to police

Premium

Police department held liable for lapsed policies

K'taka govt launches cybersecurity policy, outflow of Rs 103 cr for 5 years

Rajkot game zone fire: Police file over 100,000 page chargesheet against 15

Topics :PoliceBangladesh

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story