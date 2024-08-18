Israeli GDP grows at 1.2% in April-June period as Gaza war rages on

Israel's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter of 2024, extending a period of volatility since the start of war in Gaza, but the weakness is likely not enough to prompt a central bank rate cut next week given rising inflation.
The Central Bureau of Statistics said in an initial estimate on Sunday that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an annualised 1.2% in the April-June period, below a Reuters consensus of 4.4%. On a per capita basis, GDP fell 0.4% in the quarter.
"The economy is having difficulty recovering from the war, mainly because of supply and not demand problems," said Leader Capital Markets Chief Economist Jonathan Katz.
He noted that the lack of Palestinian workers since the Gaza conflict erupted was preventing a full recovery in investment in residential construction.
Figures issued on Thursday showed a spike in the inflation rate to 3.2% in July from 2.9% in June, pushing it above the government's annual inflation target of 1-3%.
The Bank of Israel next decides on rates on Aug. 28.
After cutting its benchmark interest rate in January, the central bank left the rate unchanged at subsequent meetings in February, April, May and July, citing geopolitical tensions, rising price pressures and looser fiscal policy due to the war.
"Since the weak growth figures stem from supply and not demand issues, they are not expected to support interest rate cuts, in particular against the background of signs of acceleration in inflation in the July CPI and a high level of geopolitical risks," Katz said.