Home / World News / 5 IDF soldiers killed overnight in north Gaza, 18 dead in Israeli strikes

5 IDF soldiers killed overnight in north Gaza, 18 dead in Israeli strikes

The latest violence comes as Israel and Hamas consider a US -backed ceasefire proposal to pause the 21-month conflict in the territory

Gaza airstrike, strike
In central Gaza, Israeli strikes hit a group of people, killing 10 people and injuring 72 others. (Image: ANI)
AP Tel Aviv
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said Tuesday. Two other soldiers were seriously wounded.

Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza said Israeli strikes at two locations in the territory killed 18 people. 

ALSO READ: UN reports 613 deaths near Gaza aid points run by US-backed group 

 

Israeli media said the infantry soldiers were on patrol when explosive devices were detonated against them. Media said militants also opened fire on the reinforcements sent to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The latest violence comes as Israel and Hamas consider a US - backed ceasefire proposal to pause the 21-month conflict in the territory. 

The soldiers' deaths came roughly two weeks after Israel reported once of its deadliest days in months in Gaza, when seven soldiers were killed when a Palestinian attacker attached a bomb to their armoured vehicle.

Health officials at the Nasser Hospital, where victims of the Israeli strikes were taken, said one of the strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four people. A separate strike in Khan Younis killed four people, including a mother, father, and their two children.

In central Gaza, Israeli strikes hit a group of people, killing 10 people and injuring 72 others, according to a statement by Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China warns Trump on tariffs, threatens retaliation on supply chain deals

France's Macron makes state visit to UK with migration, Ukraine on agenda

Asia remains in Trump's tariff sights as deadline moves to August 1

Samsung's profit halves, falls 1st time since 2023 on chip business crisis

US to send more weapons to Ukraine, says Trump days after announcing pause

Topics :Gaza conflictGazaisraelIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story