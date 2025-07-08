5 IDF soldiers killed overnight in north Gaza, 18 dead in Israeli strikes

Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said Tuesday. Two other soldiers were seriously wounded.

Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza said Israeli strikes at two locations in the territory killed 18 people.

Israeli media said the infantry soldiers were on patrol when explosive devices were detonated against them. Media said militants also opened fire on the reinforcements sent to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The latest violence comes as Israel and Hamas consider a US - backed ceasefire proposal to pause the 21-month conflict in the territory.