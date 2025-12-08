Home / World News / 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits near Japan coast, triggers tsunami warnings

7.6-magnitude earthquake hits near Japan coast, triggers tsunami warnings

There have been no reports of significant impact on infrastructure, and no issues identified at nearby nuclear power stations so far

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand
Representative Picture
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Erica Yokoyama and Shoko Oda
 
Japan issued a tsunami warning for the country’s northern prefectures of Aomori, Hokkaido and Iwate after a magnitude-7.6 quake struck off the northeast coast.  
 
There have been no reports of significant impact on infrastructure, and no issues identified at nearby nuclear power stations so far.  
 
The Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant, operated by Tohoku Electric Power Co. in the nearby Miyagi prefecture, saw no abnormalities, according to an official from Japan’s atomic regulator. Reactor No. 2 is currently operating. Nor were issues found at the idled Higashidori Nuclear Power Plant, also operated by Tohoku Electric, the official said. 
 
A spokesperson for Japanese oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc. said the firm evacuated all staff from its its Hachinohe LNG Terminal in Aomori prefecture and will resume investigating the impact once the tsunami warning was lifted.  
 
The tremor, which had a shaking intensity of upper 6 on a scale of 7, hit near Japan’s Aomori prefecture at around 11:15 p.m. local time and struck at a depth of 50 km, according to the country’s weather agency. The tsunami could reach as high as three meters in some areas, according to JMA. 
 
Tsunami waves ranging 30cm to 50cm in height were detected in some areas, according to NHK. The Japanese government urged residents in affected areas to evacuate to take precaution as tsunamis could arrive at a later point. 
 
There were limited power outages in the Hokkaido area, while around 3,800 buildings are without electricity in Tohoku region, according to its grid operators. A 600 megawatt, coal-fired unit at Hokkaido Electric Power Co.’s Tomato-Atsuma Power Station was halted after the quake, according to the Japan Electric Power Exchange website. 
 
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters she has set up a government task force in response to the quake. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara urged residents in tsunami-risk areas to evacuate and to stay alert for the possibility of another upper-6-level quake.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No accord yet on Ukraine's east in US talks: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Paramount Skydance makes $108 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros

China's trade surplus hits $1.08 tn in 11 months, beating earlier record

From Nobel to Grammy winners: People who defined excellence in 2025

China's 5,600 m mining leap: Inside the world's highest unmanned site

Topics :JapanEarthquakeTsunami

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story