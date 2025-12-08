China's 5,600 m mining leap: Inside the world's highest unmanned site

China is pushing the limits of high-altitude engineering by building the world’s highest unmanned mine at 5,600 metres (18,372 feet), a height far beyond any known permanent settlement. At this extreme altitude in Xinjiang ’s Kunlun Mountains, China has begun testing autonomous mining trucks at the Huoshaoyun lead-zinc site, South China Morning Post reported.

These driverless vehicles can work continuously in the harsh, low-oxygen environment, removing the risks faced by human workers at such extreme heights. Their performance shows how far technology has advanced in making dangerous high-altitude regions more accessible.

Why is this mining site higher than any known settlement?

The world’s highest settlement, La Rinconada in Peru , sits between 5,090 m and 5,300 m and is home to around 30,000 people, mostly gold miners and their families. But the new Chinese mining project lies far above even that altitude.

China discovered one of its largest lead-zinc reserves in the Kunlun Mountains, deep within Xinjiang. The Xinjiang Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources first announced the world-class deposit in 2016, according to Tianshannet, the region’s official news website. ALSO READ: Foreign mining firms assure rare-earth oxide supply under PLI scheme Exploration suggests that the site contains more than 21 million tonnes of metal resources, making it the world’s sixth-largest lead-zinc deposit. Its estimated economic value is over 370 billion yuan ($52.3 billion), the report said. What challenges make traditional mining difficult here? Despite its massive potential, the mine sits in an environment that makes normal operations extremely difficult. Oxygen levels at the site are only half those at sea level. Temperatures stay low throughout the year, strong winds are frequent and deep layers of permafrost cover the area.

Carrying out manual ore loading and transport in such conditions is both slow and unsafe, making automation essential. To overcome these challenges, the Huoshaoyun Lead-zinc Mine Company teamed up with Beijing Linghang Zhitu Technology Company, a subsidiary of China Railway 19th Bureau Group, to create autonomous mining trucks. According to Science and Technology Daily, the system uses advanced tools such as multi-sensor fusion technology and 5G-based cloud coordination. These allow the vehicles to identify obstacles, follow markers accurately and choose the best routes instantly. The trucks can handle steep slopes, sharp curves and uneven surfaces common in the mountain terrain.