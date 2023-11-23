Home / World News / 70 bullets fired in Philadelphia shooting, 2 dead, 5 wounded: Police

70 bullets fired in Philadelphia shooting, 2 dead, 5 wounded: Police

The other victims, ages 19-30, were being treated for gunshot wounds and considered to be in critical or stable condition, police said Wednesday

AP Philadelphia
Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Philadelphia Police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.

Authorities said no arrests have been made but several guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, leaving bullet holes in vehicles and nearby buildings.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Killed in the gunfire were Roger Marquez (31) and Leon Pierre (38), both of Philadelphia. They both suffered multiple bullet wounds and were pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at the scene on Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia that drugs had also been found, although police were "not really sure of all that has occurred out here".

"This is a block that has had some narcotics activity," he said. "It's not a block that we aren't familiar with."

The other victims, ages 19-30, were being treated for gunshot wounds and considered to be in critical or stable condition, police said Wednesday.

Also Read

Here's what we know so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Baltimore mass shooting kills two, 28 injured, three critical: Police

Asiad 2023: India's shooting contingent, full schedule and live streaming

Asian Games Highlights, Day 5: Gold in Shooting, IND 5th in medals tally

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

Netherlands election winner is anti-Islam firebrand known as Dutch Trump

Crash kills 2 at Niagara Fall's Rainbow border bridge, no sign of terrorism

UK govt cuts taxes to jam labour ahead of general elections next year

Jack Ma reverses plan to trim stake after Alibaba share tumble: Report

Pakistan's top court accepts jailed former premier Imran Khan's bail plea

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mass shootingUnited StatesUS police

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story