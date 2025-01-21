Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / A determined Donald Trump vows not to be thwarted at home or abroad

A determined Donald Trump vows not to be thwarted at home or abroad

In his 29-minute inaugural address, Trump wasted no time on lofty appeals to American ideals

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (right) with US Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha Vance during the Liberty Ball on the Inauguration Day of Trump's second presidential term, in Washington photo: reuters
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (right) with US Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha Vance during the Liberty Ball on the Inauguration Day of Trump’s second presidential term, in Washington photo: reuters
NYT
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By David E Sanger
 
“Nothing will stand in our way.” With that six-word vow, President Trump described how he planned to make his second term in office differ from his first. Now, after a four-year interregnum that began with political exile and ended with his improbable resurrection, the great disrupter made clear that he does not intend to be thwarted this time in making America far more conservative at home and more imperial abroad.
 
In his 29-minute inaugural address, Trump wasted no time on lofty appeals to American ideals. Instead, he spoke with a tone of aggression intended to be heard by domestic and foreign audiences as a warning that America under a more experienced Donald Trump will not take no for an answer.
 
He will end an era in which the world exploited American generosity, he said, empowering an “External Revenue Service” to “tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.”
 
After falsely declaring that China controls the American-built Panama Canal, he vowed, “We’re taking it back.” He hailed a presidential predecessor: not Washington or Jefferson or Lincoln, but William McKinley, the tariff-loving 25th president, who engaged in the Spanish-American War, seized the Philippines, Guam and Puerto Rico and paved the way for that canal. And in the best McKinley spirit, he reinvigorated the idea of an America that will “pursue our manifest destiny,” a rallying call of the 1890s. This time, though, he described that destiny as an American settlement on Mars — a declaration that brought a thumbs up from Elon Musk, the world’s richest man who founded SpaceX with that goal in mind, and who has barely left the president’s side since Election Day.
 
Trump’s burst of executive orders were intended to send the message that this time the chaotic disruption that marked his first term would be married to rapid and more disciplined execution.

Also Read

Jeju Air's problems mount after plane crash that killed 179 people

Big rockets, a big telescope and big changes in space await in 2025

The White Ladder: Heroes, villains, and the drama of early mountaineering

The Bataclan terrorists' trial: 10 months of unparalleled horror and pity

How hostility towards immigrants could harm America's technology sector

 
On foreign policy, Trump’s speech was a clarion call for the return of a powerful America that doesn’t dwell on maintaining a rule-based international order or painstakingly nurturing its network of allies, which most of his immediate predecessors considered one of America’s most precious resources. Instead, he described a reinvigorated country that exerts its power by economic dominance, by fear and, if needed, by force.
 
Trump’s goal was more straightforward and self-interested, if vague. 
 
“We will be prosperous,” he told his fellow Americans. “We will be proud, we will be strong and we will win like never before.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold prices hit over 2-month peak as dollar slips on signs of Trump tariffs

Trump mistakes Spain for member of Brics bloc, repeats threat of tariffs

Israel's top general resigns citing security failures during Oct 7 attack

China expresses firm support for WHO after Trump announces to quit

Putin, Xi discuss 'multipolar global order' hours after Trump inauguration

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump Inauguration 2025

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story