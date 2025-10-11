Datanomics: Machado becomes first Venezuelan to win Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was awarded to María Corina Machado, Venezuelan democracy activist and politician. She is the first person from her country to win the award. This year also saw aggressive lobbying by US President Donald Trump to become the Peace Prize laureate. So far, three residents of India have been awarded the honour, and Rajendra K Pachauri received it on behalf of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2007.

India’s standing on list

Three Indian residents have won the Peace prize: Mother Teresa (1979), Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama (1989), and Kailash Satyarthi (2014). Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for the prize five times between 1937 and 1948 but was never awarded.