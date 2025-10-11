Home / World News / Datanomics: Machado becomes first Venezuelan to win Nobel Peace Prize

As many as 20 women have so far been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The first female laureate was Bertha von Suttner in 1905

María Corina Machado
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 12:45 AM IST
The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was awarded to María Corina Machado, Venezuelan democracy activist and politician. She is the first person from her country to win the award. This year also saw aggressive lobbying by US President Donald Trump to become the Peace Prize laureate. So far, three residents of India have been awarded the honour, and Rajendra K Pachauri received it on behalf of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2007. 
 
India’s standing on list
 
Three Indian residents have won the Peace prize: Mother Teresa (1979), Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama (1989), and Kailash Satyarthi (2014). Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for the prize five times between 1937 and 1948 but was never awarded. 
 
Out of 112 individuals, only 20 female winners yet
 
With Machado’s win, the number of women who have won the prize has gone up to 20. The first female laureate was Bertha von Suttner in 1905. 
 
Only one Indian winner in last 15 yrs
 
Since 2010, only one Indian, Kailash Satyarthi, has won the prize, which he shared with Malala Yousafzai.
 
  • 2010
  • Liu Xiaobo (China)
  • Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia)
  • 2011
  • Leymah Gbowee (Liberia)
  • Tawakkol Karman (Yemen)
  • 2012: European Union (European Union)
  • 2013: Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (Netherlands)
  • 2014: Kailash Satyarthi (India)
  • Malala Yousafzai (Pakistan)
  • 2015: National Dialogue Quartet (Tunisia)
  • 2016: Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia)
  • 2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Australia)
  • 2018
  • Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
  • Nadia Murad (Iraq)
  • 2019
  • Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia)
  • 2020
  • World Food Programme (UN)
  • 2021: Maria Ressa (The Philippines)
  • Dmitry Muratov (Russia)
  • 2022: 
  • Ales Bialiatski (Belarus)
  • Memorial (Russia)
  • Centre for Civil Liberties (Ukraine)
  • 2023
  • Narges Mohammadi (Iran)
  • 2024:Nihon Hidankyo (Japan)

Topics :Donald Trumpnobel peace prizeKailash SatyarthiMahatma Gandhi

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 12:45 AM IST

