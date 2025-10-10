US online retailers delist millions of banned Chinese electronic items

The chair of the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday that major US online retail websites have removed millions of listings for prohibited Chinese electronics as part of a crackdown by the agency.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in an interview that the items removed are either on a US list of barred equipment or were not authorized by the agency, including items like security cameras and phones from companies like Huawei and ZTE .

Earlier this week, the FCC said it plans to vote this month to tighten restrictions on telecommunications equipment made by Chinese companies deemed national security risks.