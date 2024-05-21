Home / World News / Actors union backs Scarlett Johansson after claim of voice misuse by OpenAI

Actors union backs Scarlett Johansson after claim of voice misuse by OpenAI

OpenAI unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4o, last week, featuring an audio-interacting persona named "Sky"

Scarlett Johansson
The dispute over the rights to actors' voices and images has become a focal point in Hollywood as studios evaluate AI's potential for creating new entertainment. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SAG-AFTRA, an influential body representing television and radio artists, on Tuesday backed Scarlett Johansson after the American actress raised concerns over the voice feature of a new OpenAI system that she said sounded "eerily similar" to her own.
 
OpenAI unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4o, last week, featuring an audio-interacting persona named "Sky".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Johansson said on Monday that she had previously turned down a request from the company to use her voice for this system.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman clarified that the voice belonged to a different professional actress and said he was removing Sky's voice from the company's products.
 
"We thank Ms. Johansson for speaking out on this issue of crucial importance to all SAG-AFTRA members. We share in her concerns and fully support her right to have clarity and transparency regarding the voice used," a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said.
SAG-AFTRA, which represents about 160,000 entertainment and media professionals globally, played a big role in securing agreements from Hollywood studios for better pay and protections against the use of AI for actors.
 
The dispute over the rights to actors' voices and images has become a focal point in Hollywood as studios evaluate AI's potential for creating new entertainment. The issue is particularly relevant as computer-generated images and sounds become increasingly indistinguishable from human ones.
 
SAG-AFTRA said it was "strongly championing federal legislation that would protect their voices and likenesses" and will continue engaging with OpenAI and other stakeholders "to enshrine transparent and resilient protections for all of us."

Also Read

Why does OpenAI sound like me? Actor Scarlett Johansson wants an answer

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

OpenAI announces GPT-4o, ChatGPT macOS app, conversational AI in Voice Mode

All eyes are on Apple as OpenAI, Google set bar high with AI-focused events

Victims of UK blood scandal to start receiving final compensation this year

US Fed's Waller sees some progress on inflation, says no rate hike needed

Global carbon emissions pricing raised record $104 bn in 2023: World Bank

One dead, many injured after turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

TotalEnergies moves ahead on $6 billion Kaminho oil project near Angola

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceHollywood

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story