Afghanistan can be integrated into int'l community if meets obligations: US

Afghanistan Flag
ANI Asia

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 8:09 AM IST
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the recently adopted UN Security Council resolution highlights the support of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for Afghanistan's integration into the international community only if Kabul meets its international obligations, as reported by TOLO News.

Earlier, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Friday co-penned by the UAE and Japan that focuses on a path for Afghanistan's reintegration into the international community, referencing the recently completed independent assessment on Afghanistan.

The resolution shows that the UNSC supports a "process by which Afghanistan is integrated into the international community only by meeting its international obligations," he said.

While addressing a press briefing, Miller said, "We do support the resolution."

He emphasised that Washington thinks "the resolution sends a clear message to the Taliban, to the Afghan people, and the world" about the UNSC's support for the reintegration of Afghanistan into the international community, TOLO News reported.

Moreover, the resolution called for a UN special envoy for Afghanistan.

"It is our belief that a special envoy would be well-positioned to coordinate international engagement on Afghanistan to achieve the objectives laid out in the resolution," he said.

Moreover, he further expressed concerns regarding the "Taliban's repressive edicts against women and girls and its unwillingness to foster inclusive governance."

"The decisions that it has made risk irreparable damage to Afghanistan's society and move the Taliban further away from normalising relations with the international community," he added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the international community should initially recognize the interim Afghan government and then present their offers, according to TOLO News.

"Unfortunately, the UN has not fulfilled its responsibilities regarding Afghanistan. They should fulfil their responsibilities. They should accept the Islamic Emirate as part of the international community and give the rights of the Islamic Emirate... it is early to say that they are now talking. The appointment of the special envoy is unnecessary," he said.

Moreover, some political analysts urged the two sides to consider each other's demands in a bid to pave the way for engagement.

Wahid Faqiri, an international relations analyst said, "To end this isolation, the Islamic Emirate should accept those five points which the international community has mentioned.

Topics :AfghanistanUS governmentunscInternational RelationsAl-Qaeda

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

