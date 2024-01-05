Home / World News / India, Sri Lanka agree to expedite action on projects to boost relations

Recently, Santosh Jha called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of topics related to the "multidimensional relationship"

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 7:07 AM IST
India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha met Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry and agreed to expedite various projects that will provide positive momentum to the India-Sri Lanka partnership.

Sharing on his social media X, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha stated, "Very pleased and honoured to have my first call on Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka HE @alisabrypcNoted the extraordinary warmth in India-Sri Lanka ties and agreed that expeditious action on various projects is important to keep the strong positive momentum in our partnership."

Earlier on Thursday, Santosh Jha held a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry and discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

In a post shared on X, Sabry said, "Pleased to have received the newly appointed High Commissioner of #India to #SriLanka Santosh Jha this morning. Recalling deep-rooted civilizational links between #SriLanka & #India, we discussed ways & means to further enhance our bilateral cooperation during his tenure."

Recently, Santosh Jha called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of topics related to the "multidimensional relationship" between the two nations.

In a post shared on X, Jha had stated, "High Commissioner called on PM @DCRGunawardena today. They discussed a wide range of topics pertaining to the multidimensional relationship. Emphasized that centuries-old linkages in #Buddhism is central to the abiding connect between the people of the two countries."

On December 22, the Indian envoy to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, presented credentials to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. He assumed the charge of the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka on December 22.

Earlier in September, Santosh Jha was appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to MEA, Santosh Jha is an IFS officer of batch 1993 and previously served as ambassador of India to Belgium.

India and Sri Lanka have a legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and linguistic interaction. The relationship between the two countries is more than 2500 years old, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

