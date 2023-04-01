Home / World News / After indictment, Donald Trump raises over $4 million in 24 hours

After indictment, Donald Trump raises over $4 million in 24 hours

Over 25% of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying his status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary

Washington


2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
Former US president Donald Trump raised over $4 million in 24 hours after a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict him for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, his office has said.

Significantly, over 25 per cent of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying his status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary, a media release said on Friday.

This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponisation of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor, said the campaign.

With an average contribution of only $34, Trump's 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections, it said.

Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump's campaign within the first five hours of the sham indictment, the release said.

The White House has refused to comment on the indictment of the former president.

I have no comment on that, President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters in Zambia, I am not going to comment on an ongoing criminal case as it relates to the former president..

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited States

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 5:06 AM IST

