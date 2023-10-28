Home / World News / Agreement reached for Biden-Xi talks, but details still being worked out

Agreement reached for Biden-Xi talks, but details still being worked out

The official added that two sides have still not worked out details on the exact day of the meeting, venue and other logistics

AP Washington
US President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping | Photo: AP/PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, according to a U.S. official familiar with the planning.

The two sides worked out an agreement in principle to hold a meeting during the summit as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Friday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that two sides have still not worked out details on the exact day of the meeting, venue and other logistics.

The White House said in a statement following Friday's meetings that the two sides were working toward a Biden-Xi face-to-face on the sidelines of APEC, a forum of 21 Pacific countries.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

Also Read

US wants to 'move beyond' spy balloon: Jake Sullivan to Chinese diplomat

China's foreign minister Wang Yi heads to Moscow after meeting US NSA

Blinken arrives Beijing on mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

Blinken meets China President Xi in bid to ease soaring US-China tensions

US lawmakers led by Schumer arrive in China on first such visit since 2019

Release of hostages requires Israel ceasefire, says Hamas official

UNGA set to vote on nonbinding resolution for 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza

UAE will not host next year's COP29 climate talks, says official

JPMorgan chief Dimon to sell some of his own company stock for first tim

Federal Reserve expected to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenUS ChinaXi Jinping

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story