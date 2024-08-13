Ahead of US elections, Musk pitches role for himself in second Trump WH

By Hadriana Lowenkron and Stephanie Lai

Elon Musk pitched a role for himself cutting federal spending in a second Donald Trump administration during a conversation livestreamed on the tech mogul’s X platform, an indication of how the world’s richest man is increasingly injecting himself into US politics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Musk on Monday called for a government commission to ensure that taxpayer money is spent effectively and pitched himself for a role in such an effort.

“I’d be happy to help out on such a commission — I’d love if it were formed,” Musk said.

Trump praised the idea, calling Musk “the greatest cutter.”

An already formidable Washington presence, with companies boasting sizable government contracts, Musk is poised to be an even bigger player if Trump returns to power. He’s grown closer to the GOP nominee in recent months, advising him on electric vehicles and cryptocurrency policy — a reversal from a once-rocky relationship that saw the two trade insults.

Highlighting Musk’s growing influence with Trump, the former president, long a critic of electric vehicles praised the EV maker, saying Tesla’s cars are “incredible.”

Trump and Musk’s conversation comes at a critical point in the 2024 race, with less than three months to Election Day. Vice President Kamala Harris’ ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket has shaken up the race with polls showing she has erased the lead Trump held for much of the summer and pulled ahead in fundraising.

Musk, who tops the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $227.3 billion, aims to use his vast fortune to swing the race for Trump. He created a super political action committee backing the Republican nominee. He’s also pledging to pour $45 million a month into the group, according to people familiar with the matter, reporting Musk has dismissed as “FAKE GNUS.”

The event, which began roughly 40-minutes late after a glitchy start, included many of Trump’s stock lines from his rallies, including insulting the Harris’ intelligence, calling for a mass deportation of migrants and boasting about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But despite the large audience on the X Spaces livestream, friendly setting hosted by one of his most prominent backers, Trump broke little ground, and the attention was as much on Musk as the former president. The two have much in common, both outspoken presences on social media, and in apparent alignment on many issues.