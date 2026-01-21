AI boom reshapes jobs, geopolitics and global adoption push at Davos

AI will create jobs for electricians and plumbers: Nvidia CEO

As artificial intelligence threatens to upends job markets in countries around the world, Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang brushed off longer term concerns and made the case that skilled vocational workers are seeing increasing demand now. Plumbers, electricians and construction workers are going to be able to command “six-figure salaries,” thanks to demand to build data centers that run and train artificial intelligence, he said in an interview with BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.”

Advanced chip sales to China like selling nukes to North Korea, says Anthropic CEO

Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said selling advanced artificial intelligence chips to China is a blunder with “incredible national security implications” as the US moves to allow Nvidia Corp. to sell its H200 processors to Beijing. “It would be a big mistake to ship these chips,” Amodei said in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I think this is crazy. It’s a bit like selling nuclear weapons to North Korea.” Bloomberg