AI key to development, balanced growth: UAE at Brics Parliamentary Forum

The UAE Parliamentary Division took part in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil.

Parliamentary delegations discussed climate issues, artificial intelligence, peace and security, and institutional parliamentary cooperation.

During the discussion on "Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence", Sara Mohammad Falaknaz, FNC Member, stated that artificial intelligence represents a promising opportunity for achieving development and balanced growth.

She emphasised that its optimal investment requires sound governance, beginning with fair and equitable legislation. She stressed that technological advancement should not come at the expense of justice, privacy, and digital sovereignty, and highlighted the importance of considering ethical and human dimensions when developing relevant legal and regulatory frameworks.