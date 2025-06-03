Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's Russia ties, Brics role 'rubs US the wrong way': US Commerce Secy

India's Russia ties, Brics role 'rubs US the wrong way': US Commerce Secy

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said trade talks are heading in a positive direction as India addresses 'sensitive' concerns raised by President Trump

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick Calls Out India’s Ties with Russia and BRICS

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit on Monday, June 3, 2025 | Photo: X@USISPForum

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that past Indian policies, including defence purchases from Russia and participation in Brics, “rubbed the United States the wrong way", but added that the two countries are now moving towards a more constructive and strategic relationship.
 
“There were certain things that the Indian government did that generally rubbed the United States the wrong way,” Lutnick said during his keynote address at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit on Monday. “For instance, you generally buy your military gear from Russia. That's a way to kind of get under the skin of America… Being a part of Brics, which is, oh, let's move to not support the dollar and dollar hegemony — that's not really the way to make friends and influence people in America.”
 
 

India-Russia defence partnership

India and Russia have worked together on developing and producing defence equipment, including projects like the BrahMos cruise missile and AK-203 rifles. Under India’s Make-in-India push, both countries are increasing joint manufacturing to support and maintain Russian-made arms in India. Their cooperation is managed through the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC). 
 

Trump's criticism of Brics

US President Donald Trump has been vocal about his opposition to Brics, particularly its efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar. He has repeatedly warned Brics nations against creating an alternative global reserve currency, even threatening 100-150 per cent tariffs on member states if they pursued such a move. Trump has described Brics as “dead” following his tariff threats, claiming that the bloc has gone silent since his warnings.

India is one of the founding members of the intergovernmental organisation Brics, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE.  
 

Trump's complex relationship Russia

Trump's relationship with Russia has been complex. While he has criticised Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine, he has also expressed interest in large-scale trade with Russia once the war ends, calling its economic potential “unlimited”. Trump has also signaled a geopolitical shift, suggesting that the US could align more closely with Russia to counter China. However, experts argue that Putin is unlikely to abandon his partnership with China in favour of Trump’s unpredictable diplomacy.
 

Lutnick praises India for addressing US concerns

Lutnick, however, praised the Indian government for acknowledging and addressing these sensitive issues. “The President (Trump) calls that out directly and specifically, and the Indian government is addressing it specifically. And that's how you move on to a really positive place. Put it on the table, address it straight on, resolve it straight on and get to a really good place. And I think that's where we are,” he said.
 
Last month, the US approved a possible $131 million arms sale to India to boost its maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. The deal is part of growing defence cooperation between the two countries as strategic tensions in the region rise. During his visit to India, US Vice President JD Vance also urged New Delhi to increase its purchases of American military equipment.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

