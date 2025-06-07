Beijing approves some rare earth exports ahead of US-China trade talks

Beijing says it granted approval to some applications for the export of rare earths, a move that could ease tensions before trade negotiations between the US and China next week.

The Chinese commerce ministry confirmed the approval of the applications without specifying which countries or industries were covered, even as it noted growing demand for the minerals in robotics and electric vehicles. The ministry will continue to review and approve compliant export applications, according to a statement on Saturday.

The confirmation comes days after the US and Chinese presidents spoke, following which Donald Trump said that there “should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products.” Delegations from Beijing and Washington are scheduled to meet in the UK to conduct trade negotiations on Monday.