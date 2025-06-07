Home / World News / Beijing approves some rare earth exports ahead of US-China trade talks

Beijing approves some rare earth exports ahead of US-China trade talks

The Chinese commerce ministry confirmed the approval of the applications without specifying which countries or industries were covered

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods
.China granted temporary export licenses to rare-earth suppliers of the top three US automakers. | Representational
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
Beijing says it granted approval to some applications for the export of rare earths, a move that could ease tensions before trade negotiations between the US and China next week. 
 
The Chinese commerce ministry confirmed the approval of the applications without specifying which countries or industries were covered, even as it noted growing demand for the minerals in robotics and electric vehicles. The ministry will continue to review and approve compliant export applications, according to a statement on Saturday. 
 
The confirmation comes days after the US and Chinese presidents spoke, following which Donald Trump said that there “should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products.” Delegations from Beijing and Washington are scheduled to meet in the UK to conduct trade negotiations on Monday. 
 
China granted temporary export licenses to rare-earth suppliers of the top three US automakers, Reuters reported on Friday. The commerce ministry also said earlier Saturday it will speed up approvals for qualified rare earth exporters to Europe. 
 

Topics :Donald TrumpUS China trade warBeijing

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

