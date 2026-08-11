AI push: TCS, Google Cloud launch Gemini Experience center in Mexico

Tata Consultancy Services and Google Cloud have established a new Gemini Experience Center in Mexico City, the second in Latin America and the ninth worldwide for the Indian IT services company, according to a release on Tuesday.

The newly-launched Gemini Experience Center (GEC) is equipped with over 3,000 industry-and context-aware AI agents built by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with Gemini Enterprise, which integrate seamlessly into customer environments.

The centre will support development of industry-specific solutions across financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and energy and utilities, aligned to the region's business needs.

Located in TCS' Mexico City office, the new facility will enable organisations in the region with advanced AI capabilities and help drive the development of solutions to promote innovation, productivity, and data-driven decision-making.

"Tata Consultancy Services, a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions and Google Cloud have set up a new Gemini Experience Center (GEC) in Mexico City, TCS' second in Latin America and the ninth worldwide," the company said in the release. Some of these AI-led solutions were demonstrated during the launch, including intelligent process assessment, fraud investigation for financial institutions, automated insurance claims processing, and generative AI-powered data acceleration, the company further said. TCS will combine its consulting, engineering, and innovation capabilities with Google Cloud's technology ecosystem at the new GEC. It will help entities bridge the gap between experimentation and the implementation of AI solutions, reducing the time required to achieve business outcomes.