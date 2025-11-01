Home / World News / Air traffic controller shortage widens US flight delays amid govt shutdown

Air traffic controller shortage widens US flight delays amid govt shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration reported staffing-related delays Friday at a number of airports, including in Boston, New York City, Nashville, Houston, Dallas and Newark, New Jersey

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Continued staffing shortages in air traffic control facilities around the country were again causing delays at airports on Friday as the government shutdown neared the one-month mark.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been warning that travelers would start to see more flights delayed or cancelled as the nation's controllers continue to work without pay during the shutdown, which began Oct 1.

Every day there's going to be more challenges, Duffy told reporters Thursday outside the White House after a closed-door meeting with Vice President JD Vance and aviation industry leaders to talk about the shutdown's impact on US travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported staffing-related delays Friday at a number of airports, including in Boston, New York City, Nashville, Houston, Dallas and Newark, New Jersey.

The airports in Boston, Nashville and New York City were experiencing delays averaging two hours or longer.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium says flight data showed a broader slowdown Thursday across the US aviation system for the first time since the shutdown began, suggesting staffing-related disruptions may be spreading.

On Thursday, many major US airports reported below-average on-time performance, with fewer flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure times, according to Cirium. The data does not distinguish between the different causes of delays, such as staffing shortages or bad weather.

Staffing-related delays at Orlando's airport on Thursday, for example, averaged nearly four and a half hours for some time, according to the FAA.

Most controllers are continuing to work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown without pay, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said. That leaves little time for a side job to help cover bills, mortgage and other expenses unless controllers call out.

Duffy said controllers are also struggling to get to work because they can't afford to fill up their cars with gas. Controllers missed their first full paycheck on Tuesday.

For this nation's air traffic controllers, missing just one paycheck can be a significant hardship, as it is for all working Americans. Asking them to go without a full month's pay or more is simply not sustainable," Nick Daniels, president of NATCA, said Friday in a statement.

Last weekend, a shortage of controllers led to the FAA issuing a brief ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport, one of the busiest in the world. Flights were held at their originating airports for about two hours Sunday until the FAA lifted the ground stop.

Some US airports have stepped in to provide food donations and other support for federal aviation employees working without pay, including controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents.

Before the shutdown, the FAA was already dealing with a shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :US govt shutdownUS government shutdownFederal Aviation Administrationaviation sector in India

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

